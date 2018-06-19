Altantuya’s dad wants murder mastermind, not Sirul

Setev Shaariibuu (left) and his lawyer, Ramkarpal Singh, arrive at the Attorney General’s Chambers to meet with Attorney General Tommy Thomas in Putrajaya June 19, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Setev Shaariibuu, the father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya, has set his sights on the mastermind behind her death, as he seeks justice for his daughter.

In a press conference here, he said he care little about former police commando Sirul Azhar Umar, who is currently detained in Australia and may face death penalty here.

“I don’t want to talk about Sirul, or about the death penalty [he faces],” he was quote saying by Malaysiakini.

“The most important thing is who ordered for this murder... Not Sirul.”

Lawyer Ramkarpal Singh echoed Shaariibuu’s thought, saying Sirul is not deemed important to reopen the murder investigation, and expressed his confidence that the mastermind will be revealed soon.

In a report by The Star, Ramkarpal has urged for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to identify the mastermind.

“This can lead to a subsequent charge if those assailants or culprits are found in the RCI proceedings,” he was quoted saying.

Shaariibuu will now meet Attorney-General Tommy Thomas this afternoon, and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tomorrow, to discuss reopening the case.

Former police commandos Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri were convicted of murdering Altantuya in 2006.

Sirul is currently held at an immigration detention centre in Sydney after he absconded to Australia.

He reportedly claimed recently that he never confessed to the murder and said he would not name the parties who allegedly directed the killing.

In 2009, Sirul and Azilah, formerly with the police’s Special Action Unit (UTK), were found guilty of murdering Altantuya in Mukim Bukit Raja in Klang between 10pm on October 19, 2006 and 1am on October 20, 2006.

During the course of their trial, it was revealed that the Mongolian model was shot and her body blown up with explosives in a jungle clearing on the night of October 19.

The Court of Appeal acquitted the duo on August 23, 2013, but the Federal Court had on January 13, 2015 unanimously reversed their acquittal and restored the court order for their mandatory death sentence.