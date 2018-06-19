An adventure trail by the Sungai Perai

The bund that led along the Sungai Perai. — Pictures by K.E. Ooi

SEBERANG PERAI, June 19 — In Seberang Perai, Think City, an urban rejuvenation body, is collaborating with Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) to implement projects to rejuvenate and bring life back to Butterworth and other urban centres.

One such project is the 24-kilometre Sungai Perai that meanders through industrial lands, agricultural lands and residential estates while connecting with many other tributaries and the Muda River.

The confluence of Sungai Perai and Sungai Dua.

The river also leads to one of the last remaining peat swamps in Penang which is home to over 150 plant species, 125 bird species and 35 fish species.

The whole river basin and the narrow bunds along portions of it present the perfect site for Nature enthusiasts to take in the natural greenery of Butterworth that is hidden behind housing estates, padi fields and factories.

Egrets at paddy fields along the nature trail along Sungai Perai.

Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) adviser Kanda Kumar has taken many groups across peat swamps along the Sungai Perai especially for bird watching activities.

He has been to the area, including the Air Hitam Dalam Recreational Forest, to record the species of birds in the area.

The Sungai Perai is home to 150 plant species, 125 bird species and 35 fish species.

“Over the years, I have recorded over 160 species in and around Air Hitam Dalam,” he said.

He added that the whole river basin including the estuary should have around 200 species of birds.

He said the riverside, the mangrove swamps around it and its surroundings are teeming with flora and fauna waiting to be discovered.

The Sungai Perai is a Class III river and it can be rehabilitated to be a focal recreational public space.

“If the MPSP cleaned up the river, it would be perfect for Nature walks along the river,” he said.

Currently, the river is a muddy brown but despite its murkiness, fishermen can be spotted at some parts of the river.

The river is known to have fish species such as ikan sepat, ikan puyu, ikan haruan, ikan lampan, ikan keli and ikan ketutu.

Kanda said a few years ago, the Fisheries Department released lobster fries into the river so even till today, anglers and fishermen will be able to catch lobsters in some parts of the river.

The Sungai Perai can be rehabilitated as a public space to become a recreational venue. Malay Mail took a closer look at the natural trails along the river starting from the popular Selera Sri Tambang Mee Udang restaurant, which is located just next to Sungai Dua and Sungai Perai.

A narrow dirt bund runs between the rivers and snakes alongside swamps and overgrown land teeming with birds, insects, monkeys and the occasional monitor lizard.

The path follows the river until it merges with the Sungai Dua and then continues on past padi fields, cattle grazing on large tracts of grass, villages to finally reach first the Terus Jetty at Kampung Terus and then Labuh Banting Jetty at the Labuh Banting village.

The Celebrating Sungai Perai Action Plan will implement the creation of landscaped pathways along the river for public use.

There are several hundred village houses along the bund and riverside, most standing apart from each other.

Early in the morning, fishermen will head out downriver from Terus Jetty and Labuh Banting Jetty on their motorboats to go out to the sea and come back several hours later with the catch of the day, usually fishes such as haruan and sometimes prawns and lobsters too.

Due to urbanisation and industrialisation, the river’s natural mangroves and peatland were mostly cleared and this affected the river’s ecosystem.

The Air Hitam Dalam node of the Sungai Perai can be further activated by restoring the Air Hitam Dalam Educational Forest.

The river water quality has been categorised as Class III which means it is polluted and requires treatment so Think City in collaboration with MPSP, the Department of Drainage & Irrigation (JPS), the Penang state government, Water Watch and other stakeholders are developing an action plan to turn the river into a potential future water source.