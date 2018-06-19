Sarawak crime rate down by 13pc in first half of 2018, says state CID chief

Sarawak CID chief SAC Dennis Leong Soon Kuai said statistics showed that the number of criminal cases decreased by 350 cases over the corresponding period last year. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, June 19 — The security situation in the state is under control and crime rate has dropped by 13 per cent in the first half of this year, said Sarawak CID chief SAC Dennis Leong Soon Kuai.

He said statistics showed that the number of criminal cases decreased by 350 cases over the corresponding period last year.

“Property crime is still the main contributor to the crime index although the number of cases has declined by 10 per cent,” he told a media conference after attending a passing out parade of trainee police constables at the State Police Training Centre in Jalan Puncak Borneo near here today.

Also present to witness the event was Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner, Datuk Pahlawan Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim.

Mohd Dzuraidi said all the 260 police trainees from Sarawak, comprising 200 men and 60 women completed the six-month course and would be posted to various units and branches nationwide. ­— Bernama