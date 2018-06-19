New Selangor MB Amirudin insists has full Pakatan support

New Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari poses for a photo after the swearing-in ceremony at the Alam Shah Palace in Klang June 19, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 19 — Amirudin Shari said he will press ahead with his duties as the new Selangor mentri besar and will not entertain claims from other touted candidates that he did not have the backing of Pakatan Harapan to lead the state.

Speaking in a press conference at home and after he was sworn in as the 16th Selangor MB, he said he will leave it to the PKR and PH leadership to address dissent over his selection.

“We have a full exco line-up today. I believe we will work better as a good team.

“Let the Pakatan Harapan leaders provide an explanation, especially from PKR, for that question,” he added.

Amirudin was responding to questions on Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad’s claim that the latter was the candidate selected by PH components in the state.

Idris also claimed that only Amirudin’s predecessor, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, backed him for the post.

