Saving Tanjung Aru Beach and an endangered parrot — Amar-Singh HSS

JUNE 19 — Tanjung Aru Beach is located on the outskirts of Kota Kinabalu city, Sabah. It is very popular with the locals and visitors and a visit there will show you why it is much loved. It is an idyllic beach with tall old Casuarina trees, lovely sand and magnificent sunsets; Kota Kinabalu sunsets are among the best in the world.

Tanjung Aru Beach is a great place to bring the family and just have a peaceful day out.

Equally important is that Tanjung Aru Beach is home to an endangered parrot, the blue-naped parrot (tanygnathus lucionensis). These uncommon parrots can be easily found around Tanjung Aru Beach. Bird Life International lists this species as near threatened (close to extinction).

The estimated population size of this narrow range parrots is 1,500-7,000 and is declining due to trapping and forest loss. The small population at Tanjung Aru Beach owes its presence to Quentin Philipps, author of Phillipps' Field Guide to the Birds of Borneo, who is credited with saving them from the cage at a nearby market.

The population is maintained but small, around 30-50, due to competition for nesting holes in the old, beachside Casuarina trees with other birds.

Unfortunately this beach has been designated for extensive development — a 133-hectare golf “retreat,” a marina, seven hotels, 5,000 commercial and residential rooms, etc. The developer suggests that old trees will be transplanted and the parrots (and hornbills) will be relocated and offered nesting boxes at alternate sites.

I am not sure the birds can be salvaged easily in this way and their future is uncertain. Relocating such a fragile species requires years of work and expertise. The old casuarina trees with nesting holes are vital for them to breed. Local residents have launched a petition to stop the development at Tanjung Aru beach and save the blue-naped parrot.

In the past local authorities have not been responsive to calls to cancel this project. It is heartening to see the new government review this project. We appeal to the new government to terminate this project completely.

We can always get a new site for hotels and a marina but cannot afford to lose both this rare species and a wonderful location for families to have a day out. It would be good for Malaysia to be recognised as a country that saves endangered species rather than one that destroys the environment.

