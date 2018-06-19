Azmin insists Pakatan unanimous on new Selangor MB

Former Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam June 19, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Pakatan Harapan reached a consensus on Amirudin Shari’s selection as Selangor mentri besar, said Datuk Seri Azmin Ali after another touted candidate claimed only the PKR deputy president supported the former.

Speaking to the press after Amirudin was sworn in before the Sultan of Selangor today, Azmin said the matter was deliberated at length by PKR.

“The party discussed this matter thoroughly and with the consensus that we achieved, we believe that YB Amir is the right person to succeed (me). And I am personally confident because I have seen him as a member of the Selangor exco.

“He has performed well for the people,” Azmin said.

Azmin was responding to an allegation by Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad, who claimed this morning that he was the candidate chosen by PH to replace Azmin, who left the position to concentrate on his economic affairs portfolio in the federal government.

