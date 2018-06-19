Finance minister: Give us time to fulfil our promises

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks at the launch of MaGIC’s Global Accelerator Programme in Cyberjaya June 19, 2018. ― Picture by Azuniddun Ghazali

CYBERJAYA, June 19 ― Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng hopes the people can give the government time, at least until the country’s financial situation improves, before fulfilling the promises made in its election manifesto.

He said the current national financial situation is not good due to government debt of RM1 trillion.

“We are still committed to fulfilling our election manifesto.

“However, we are facing huge debts and need to find stability in our finances before we can implement all our promises,” he told reporters at the launch of Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre’s Global Accelerator Programme here, today.

Lim said the government could still meet its commitment to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“We have shown even without GST we are not bankrupt, and at the same time, we can pay out the 1Malaysia People’s Aid to people in need.

“So, give us some time to sort out our finances first before we venture into our promises,” he added. ― Bernama