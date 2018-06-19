Suaram: No to 'redundant' FT Ministry, yes Ministry for Orang Asal

Kua Kia Soong speaks at the launch of Suaram's Malaysia Human Rights Report 2017 in Putrajaya June 19, 2018. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Putrajaya should introduce a portfolio to cater for the oft-neglected Orang Asal community rather than retain the “redundant” Federal Territories Ministry, human rights watchdog Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) said today.

Suaram director Kua Kia Soong said the FT Ministry would become even more dispensable if the local council elections that were stopped since 1965 are revived.

“At the moment, we see there's a controversy over whether we should have a ministry of federal territories.

“If we have elected local government, do we need a minister or ministry for federal territories, or a mayor for Kuala Lumpur, a mayor for Putrajaya, a mayor for Labuan? We don't,” he said at the launch of Suaram's Malaysia Human Rights Report 2017.

Kua went on to stress the need for a ministry to look into and safeguard the interests of the Orang Asal community that includes the indigenous folk in Peninsular Malaysia and the natives in Sabah and Sarawak.

“But we talk about prioritising Orang Asal, the original people of Malaysia, the real Bumiputera. They are the poorest and most oppressed.

“They are the main oppressed people in Malaysia today, so it's time for a new ministry for indigenous people, a new ministry for Orang Asal, rather than a redundant ministry for Federal Territories if and when we have elected local government,” he said.

Kua also mooted a well-known human rights activist and advocate for the indigenous community from Sabah, Jannie Lasimbang, as a candidate who could be suitable to be a minister for the Orang Asal, if such a portfolio is created.

Kua was speaking about 21 top priority reforms that Suaram believed the Pakatan Harapan government could either introduce or initiate work on within 100 days of coming into power, including restoration of local elections.

