Bursa stays negative at mid-day

Bursa Malaysia remains lower as losers continue to outpace gainers in the market. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-day today as risk-off sentiment continued to dog equity markets.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 11.41 points lower at 1,732.02 from yesterday's close of 1,743.43.

The index opened 5.23 points weaker at 1,738.20 and moved between 1,731.59 and 1,739.25 throughout the session.

Sentiment remained cautious with losers outpacing gainers 474 to 230, with 362 counters unchanged, 843 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.14 billion units valued at RM943.22 million.

OANDA Head of Trading in Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said the prevailing weak sentiment was due to heightened trade tensions between China and the US.

He said investors were bracing for the worst if a full-blown trade war materialises, as it would have a negative impact on the US economy (which would subsequently affect global equity markets).

“But, with US markets trading off session lows, the start of the week would be better characterised as a case of investor jitters, rather than a full-blown risk-off move,” he added.

For the heavyweights, Maybank trimmed 17 sen to RM9.38, Digi slid nine sen to RM4.38, Maxis eased six sen to RM5.65, Petronas Dagangan declined 32 sen to RM24.68 and PBB was 28 sen lower at RM19.30.

Among actives, MyEG rose 3.5 sen to RM1.00, Nexgram and Nova MSC added half-a-sen each to four sen and 14 sen respectively, Kretam gained 1.5 sen to 47.5 sen, while Sapura Energy slipped one sen to 62 sen.

Panasonic Manufacturing led the top losers list by dropping 48 sen to RM37.90, Hong Leong Financial lost 26 sen to RM18.56, Cahya Mata was 21 sen weaker at RM2.32, as Public Bank slid 20 sen to RM23.80 and MSM eased 18 sen to RM3.62.

The FBM Emas Index gave up 63.47 points for 12,203.11, the FBMT100 Index fell 63.18 points to 11,988.90, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 65.41 points to 12,260.04, the FBM Ace Index lost 38.02 points to 5,282.36 and the FBM70 was 18.60 points lower at 14,725.07.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index dipped 105.96 points to 17,265.70 and the Industrial Index dropped 21.25 points to 3,131.45.But, the Plantation Index improved 15.03 points to 7,686.77. — Bernama