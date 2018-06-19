All you need to know about new Selangor MB Amirudin Shari

Amirudin Shari is sworn in as Selangor mentri besar in the presence of Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the Alam Shah Palace in Klang June 19, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 19 — Amirudin Shari, who was sworn in today as the new Selangor Mentri Besar, has proven to be an elected representative well-liked by his constituents, having been the Sungai Tua state assemblyman for three terms now.

The 38-year-old leader, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), was an activist who advocated arts and culture during his student days from 1999 to 2002.

Subsequently, Amirudin, who was born in Pontian, Johor, continued to promote the arts and culture and joined the Komunite Seni Jalan Telawi (KsJT) before joining Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) as a member in 2004 to enter politics.

He strived hard to be more active in politics and started participating in various activities organised by the party. Four years later, in 2008, he was named as the party’s candidate for the Batu Caves state seat (now renamed Sungai Tua) in the 12th general election.

Even without much political experience, Amirudin, then 28, was able to win the people’s trust. In the maiden electoral contest, he polled a majority of 3,369 votes to defeat T. Mohan of the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Azmi Hussain of PAS to win the seat.

The member of the PKR Central Leadership Council described the electoral victory as a boost for him to discharge the responsibility of championing the plight of his constituents.

In the 13th general election, in 2014, Amirudin retained the seat and was appointed a state executive councillor in charge of the Young Generation and Sports Development, Culture and Entrepreneur Development portfolio.

He secured a 3,261-vote majority in the three-cornered contest, defeating N. Rawisandran (BN) and G. Suman (Independent).

In the 14th general election last month, Amirudin scored a hattrick by retaining the seat. This time, he secured a majority of 11,374 votes and beat Rawisandran (BN), Mohamad Ibrahim (PAS) and Badrul Hisam Md Zin (Independent).

He is one of the three assemblymen who were retained as state executive councilors in the current administration. He was entrusted with the portfolio of Empowerment of the Young Generation & Sports, Entrepreneur Development, and Rural and Traditional Village Development.

Amirudin is married to Masdiana Muhammad and they have six children. — Bernama