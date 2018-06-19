Most South-east Asia stocks fall as trade tensions escalate

Philippine shares fall as much as 2.2 per cent, weighed down by industrials and financials. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 19 — Most South-east Asian stock markets declined on today, in line with broader Asia, as US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods in an escalating trade war between the world's top two economies.

Trump warned yesterday that Washington would impose a further 10 per cent tariff on US$200 billion (RM800 billion) of Chinese goods after Beijing's decision to raise tariffs on US$50 billion in US goods, which was in retaliation for US tariffs announced on Friday.

Trump said if China increases its tariffs again in response to the latest US move, “we will meet that action by pursuing additional tariffs on another US$200 billion of goods.”

“This is causing a little bit of uncertainty in the market. It is very worrisome for investors and they are staying on the sidelines and avoiding risky assets such as equities,” said Lexter Azurin, a senior equity analyst at Manila-based AB Capital Securities.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit its lowest since February as safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen gained.

Philippine shares fell as much as 2.2 per cent to their lowest since March 27, 2017, weighed down by industrials and financials. SM Investments Corp declined 3.2 per cent, while BDO Unibank Inc shed 2.9 per cent.

A slim majority of economists believe the Philippine central bank will raise interest rates tomorrow, but opinions are sharply divided, with the weak peso likely to be the factor that will tilt the scale.

Thai shares fell nearly 1 per cent to their lowest since Sept 28, 2017 and were on track for a fifth straight session of decline.

Tomorrow, the central bank is expected to leave its policy interest rate near a record low to encourage more broadly-based economic growth at a time when inflation remains low, according to all 21 economists surveyed in a Reuters Poll.

Vietnam shares fell 2.8 per cent to their lowest in nearly three weeks, with Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp declining to its lowest in six months, while Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank dropped 6.8 per cent.

Malaysian shares were down for a seventh straight session, while Singapore shares rose on the back of gains in financials.

Indonesian financial markets are closed through today for Eid Al-Fitr. — Reuters