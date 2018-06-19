Zambry bids for Umno supreme council spot

Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir will be entering the race for an Umno supreme council post in the coming party elections. — Picture via Facebook

IPOH, June 19 — Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir has entered the contest for an Umno supreme council post.

An aide close to Zambry confirmed his candidacy after a poster announcing this was circulated online.

The poster reads “Dr Zambry Abd Kadir: Calon Ahli Majlis Kerja Tertinggi Umno Malaysia 2018-2021 (Umno Supreme Council candidate 2018-2021)”.

“Zambry wants to be part of the team that rebuilds and heals Umno. He has never been one to put personal ambition above the team,” said the aide.

“He wants to contribute to the party and he believes this is the best way to do so. It is about strengthening the party”.

Zambry was previously rumoured to be eyeing one of the three vice president spots, but he has denied this.

He retained his Pangkor state seat in GE14, but lost the Lumut federal seat to Amanah’s Dr Hatta Ramli by 400 votes.

Besides being Umno liaison chief, Zambry is also Perak BN chairman. He was also MB for nine years after taking over the post in 2009.