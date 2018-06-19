Smooth traffic flow on most major highways, says PLUS

A PLUS Malaysia spokesman told Bernama as at 9am, traffic in both directions of the North-South Expressway was smooth. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The morning traffic flow on major highways today was reported to be smooth and under control, according to PLUS Malaysia Berhad and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

A PLUS Malaysia spokesman told Bernama as at 9am, traffic in both directions of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) was smooth.

He added that traffic condition along the Penang bridge from both directions was moving smoothly despite the increase in number of vehicles.

However, traffic flow from Changkat towards Kuala Kangsar was slow for four kilometres because of a stalled truck at Kilometre 230.3.

Meanwhile, LLM reported that traffic was smooth from Kuantan to Bentong via the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) and on the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2) from Kuala Terengganu to Kuantan.

Traffic along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK), especially from Bentong towards Gombak was reportedly smooth.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information by calling the toll free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and LLM at 1800-88-7752, or refer to their Twitter accounts at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama