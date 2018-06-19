Bursa remains in the red at mid-morning

Sentiment remained cautious with losers outpacing gainers 351 to 243 with 318 counters unchanged, 997 untraded and 24 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today on continued selling pressure in heavyweight counters.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.90 points easier at 1,737.53 from Monday’s close of 1,743.43.

The index opened 5.23 points lower at 1,738.20.

Sentiment remained cautious with losers outpacing gainers 351 to 243 with 318 counters unchanged, 997 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Volume stood at 769.96 million units valued at RM549.82 million.

For heavyweights, Maybank lost 14 sen to RM9.41, Digi slid seven sen to RM4.40, Maxis eased six sen to RM5.65, Petronas Dagangan declined 34 sen to RM24.66 and PBB was 28 sen lower at RM19.30.

Among actives, MyEG rose 6.5 sen to RM1.03, Nova MSC added half-a-sen to 14 sen, Kretam gained 3.5 sen to 49.5 sen, Priceworth International ticked up one sen to 25 sen, while Sapura Energy slipped half-a-sen to 62.5 sen.

Panasonic Manufacturing led the top losers list by giving up 50 sen to RM37.88, Malaysian Pacific Industries lost 26 sen to RM10.20, Hong Leong Financial eased 24 sen to RM18.58, MSM shed 18 sen to RM3.62 and Cahya Mata was 11 sen weaker at RM2.42.

The FBM Emas Index shed 27.22 points to 12,239.36, the FBMT100 Index slid 28.60 points to 12,023.48, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 29.69 points to 12,295.76 and the FBM Ace Index dropped 7.64 points to 5,312.74.

The FBM70 was 10.71 points firmer at 14,754.39.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index lost 66.46 points to 17,305.20, the Industrial Index dropped 15.02 points to 3,137.68, while the Plantation Index improved 19.61 points to 7,691.35. — Bernama