Perak reps lodge report over medicine monopoly claims, demand Subra’s explanation

Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin (left) and Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng (centre) lodged a report at the Perak MACC headquarters and pressed the commission to get to the bottom of the allegations. — Picture courtesy of Chong Zhemin/Leong Cheok Keng

IPOH, June 19 — Two Perak DAP assemblymen have lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), urging the anti-graft body to probe recent revelations of a billion-ringgit medical supply monopoly.

Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin and Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng lodged the report at Perak MACC headquarters today and pressed the commission to get to the bottom of the allegations.

On June 13, documents mailed to Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and other parties alleged that bid-rigging of open tender process of medical supplies had taken place between 2013 and 2016 — allowing the supply to be effectively monopolised.

The documents claimed that the total medicine tender awards amounting to RM3.7 billion had been controlled by six main tendering agents.

If the claims were true, Chong said this would allow the middlemen to earn a handsome profit.

“That money could be used to buy more medicine if a transparent open tender was in place,” he said in a statement today.

“This shocking revelation could explain the shortage of medicine in government hospitals which has been happening since 2017,” he said.

Chong said former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam needed to explain why there was a monopoly of medicine tender during his tenure as minister.

He said Subramaniam had to answer whether he was aware of the alleged monopoly and if he condoned the act.

“This form of rent seeking, anti-competitive behaviour has increased the medicine procurement cost. It could potentially also involve corruption and this needs to be investigated immediately,” Chong said.

“We urge the MACC to get to the bottom of this allegation as precious taxpayer monies are wasted through this monopoly of medicine supply in government hospitals.”