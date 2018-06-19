Toddler found dead with tens of stab wounds after left alone with relative

Police have arrested the suspect from the house where the murder occured, and are investigating all possible motives including if the victim is mentally unsound. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — A toddler was found murdered and stuffed in the store room of her home with over 30 stab wounds on her body, after being left alone with the suspect, a 21-year-old male relative for just over half an hour.

The three-year-old’s grandmother made the chilling discovery after returning home, when she found the victim lying unconscious in the room covered with a white cloth and drenched in her own blood.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner R. Munusamy said the episode began at a double-storey terraced home in Taman Kepong yesterday evening, when the suspect visited the victim’s family.

Munusamy explained the suspect drove there, and pounded on the front door, almost forcing himself in before the grandmother allowed him in.

“The suspect was playing with the victim in the presence of the grandmother, while the mother and younger sibling, a baby, were upstairs presumably sleeping,” he said.

Not long after, the grandmother left the house for about 30 minutes, leaving the child along with the suspect downstairs.

“The grandmother returned and shrieked in horror when she discovered the unconscious blood-soaked victim in the store room, while the suspect was now upstairs playing with the baby,” Munusamy explained.

He said the grandmother alerted the child’s mother, who then rounded up several neighbours and rushed the victim to the Sime Derby Hospital in Desa Park City.

“The doctor who examined the child then called police after discovering stab wounds believed (to be caused by) a sharp object riddled across the victim’s body,” he said while adding the remains were later sent to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a post mortem.

Munusamy said police later arrested the suspect from the same house at around 9.45pm with no weapon seized, and are investigating all possible motives including if the victim is mentally unsound.