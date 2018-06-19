Surge in log output draws market attention to Pworth

Priceworth International Bhd gains the notice of Bursa traders after a 300 per cent year-on-year jump in log production last month. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Priceworth International Bhd (Pworth) was one of the actively traded stocks on Bursa Malaysia this morning after the company reported a 300 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in log production in May 2018.

As at 10.01am, the company's shares inched up one sen to 25 sen, with 14.58 million shares transacted.

Yesterday, the sustainable forest management group reported a record high y-o-y log production in May, surging to 33,635.62 cubic metres from 8,375 cubic metres.

It said the increase was attributable to the contribution from its operations in the timber concession area Forest Management Unit 5 (FMU5) in Sabah.

“The stable supply of timber from FMU5 is the reason the group has exceeded its break-even point,” it said. — Bernama