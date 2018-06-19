China says will 'fight back firmly' if US publishes additional tariffs

Chinese and US flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing April 27, 2018. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, June 19 — China will fight back firmly with “qualitative” and “quantitative” measures if the United States publishes an additional list of tariffs on Chinese goods, the commerce ministry said, accusing the US of initiating a trade war.

US President Donald Trump threatened yesterday to impose a 10 per cent tariff on US$200 billion (RM800 billion) of Chinese goods, saying the move was in retaliation for China's decision to raise tariffs on US$50 billion in US goods.

“Such a practice of extreme pressure and blackmailing deviates from the consensus reached by both sides on multiple occasions, and is a disappointment for the international community,” the ministry said in a statement today.

“The United States has initiated a trade war and violated market regulations, and is harming the interests of not just the people of China and the US, but of the world,” the ministry said.

If the United States publishes a new list of tariffs, Beijing will take strong countermeasures to safeguard the interests of China and its people, the ministry said. — Reuters