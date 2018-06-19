Amirudin Shari sworn in as new Selangor MB

Amirudin Shari is sworn in as Selangor mentri besar in the presence of Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at the Alam Shah Palace in Klang June 19, 2018. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Former Selangor exco Amirudin Shari is the new Selangor Mentri Besar, replacing Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who has vacated the post to assume his new role as the Economic Affairs Minister.

Amirudin was sworn in in the presence of the Selangor monarch, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, his consort Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and crown prince Tengku Amir Shah.

The 16th mentri besar and Sungai Tua state assemblyman, 38, is a social science graduate from Universiti Putra Malaysia, and is married with six children.

Amirudin was mostly involved with improving youth welfare and also overlooked sports development in Selangor.

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (centre) with Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari (third left) and the state exco line-up pose for a group photo at the Alam Shah Palace in Klang June 19, 2018.

Ten state executive councillors (excos) were also sworn in today.

The excos included Batu Tiga state assemblyman Rodziah Ismail, Bandar Baru Klang state assemblyman Datuk Teng Chang Khim, Kota Kemuning state assemblyman V. Ganabatirau, and Lembah Jaya state assemblyman Haniza Mohamed Talha.

Rounding up the list were: Ng Sze Han (Kinrara), Shahruddin Badaruddin (Seri Setia), Hee Loy Sian (Kajang), Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud (Seri Serdang), Izham Hashim (Pandan Indah), and Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (Selat Kelang).