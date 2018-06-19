Ringgit in higher opening against US dollar

The ringgit is helped by stronger oil prices to open higher against the US dollar. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The ringgit rebounded to open slightly higher this morning on improved demand for the local unit amid rising oil prices, a dealer said.

At 9.11am, the ringgit was quoted at 3.9950/4.000 against the greenback from 3.9960/9990 at yesterday’s close.

Oil prices recouped recent losses ahead of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting, which is likely to see an increase in output after restricting supply since 2017, and as investors assess the impact of the United States-China trade dispute, the dealer said.

Despite volatile trade, the benchmark Brent crude rose US$1.90 (RM7.60) to US$75.34 a barrel.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit traded mostly lower, except for the Singapore dollar in appreciating to 2.9560/9614 from yesterday’s 2.9580/9611.

The ringgit fell against the Japanese yen at 3.6279/6331 from 3.6147/6177, weakened against the British pound to 5.2982/3052 from 5.2935/2979 and depreciated vis-a-vis the euro to 4.6466/6536 from 4.6342/6384. — Bernama