Kit Siang: Plain that Umno’s delayed polls a ‘fatal violation’

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Umno’s failure to conduct its internal polls before April 19 is a clear breach of its own constitution that puts the party’s legality in doubt, said DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

The DAP parliamentary leader said a reading of the Societies Act showed that the Registrar of Societies patently did not have the authority to allow Umno to defer its party election for a year past the deadline.

Lim noted that the election was already postponed from October 2016, leaving the party no legal option to delay it for another 12 months, despite Umno leaders’ claim that the RoS gave it permission to do so.

“I have studied Section 3A of the Societies Act 1966, which had been quoted by the Umno secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor as vesting powers on the RoS to give a further year-long extension for Umno supreme council election after April 19, 2019.

“Anyone who understand English or Bahasa Malaysia will know that the simple and very plain language in Section 3A of the Societies Act does not give the RoS any powers to extend a further year-long extension for Umno supreme council to be held after 19th April 2018,” Lim said in a statement.

Umno is in a desperate rush to conduct the internal polls that it had thought — up until it lost the 14th general election — it would be allowed to postpone by a year.

Some Umno members previously attempted to challenge the delay in court, but were unsuccessful in their bid and sacked by the party as a result.

The turnabout also paralleled Malaysia’s political upheaval since May 10.

Prior to the general election, DAP had been hounded by the RoS over a flawed internal election dating back to 2012.

The RoS had used the issue to threaten the party with deregistration and to block Pakatan Harapan’s bid to become a formal coalition. Both issues have now been resolved.