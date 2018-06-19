US cop charged with child’s abuse threatened deportation

Border patrol agents look out as other agents give chase to illegal immigrants along the US border with Mexico in Sunland Park, New Mexico, June 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

CHICAGO, July 19 — A police officer in the US state of Texas has been charged with sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl and threatening her immigrant mother with deportation if she reported his crime.

The accused perpetrator, Jose Nunez, is a 47-year-old sheriff’s deputy who worked in the jail system in Bexar County near the US-Mexico border.

He was said to be related to the victim.

Nunez allegedly assaulted the young girl for months, if not years, and threatened the girl’s undocumented immigrant mother with deportation to ensure her silence, County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Sunday.

The mother and child were not in government custody at the time of the abuse.

“The details of the case are quite frankly heartbreaking, disturbing, disgusting, and infuriating all at the same time,” Salazar told a news conference.

“We also have reason to believe there may have been other children that were related to this suspect and may have had contact with him.”

Salazar urged others in southeast Texas’s immigrant community to report any abuse.

The alleged assaults came to light when the mother took her crying daughter to a fire station for help.

Police were working to obtain so-called “protected status” for the mother as the case against Nunez proceeds.

The 10-year veteran of the sheriff’s office is charged with “super aggravated sexual assault of a child”.

If convicted, he would face a minimum 25-year prison sentence. — AFP