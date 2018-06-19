Canadian leaders condemn arson at mosque

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement on a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque, in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, January 30, 2017. — Reuters pic

OTTAWA, July 19 — Canadian leaders yesterday condemned a “brazen” act of arson at an Alberta mosque as Muslims around the world celebrated the end of Ramadan.

The mosque in the town of Edson was set ablaze Saturday night, blackening the entrance to the building but otherwise causing no injuries and little damage.

“All of Canada stands together with the community against this brazen act, which is under investigation. Everyone has the right to practice their faith without fear,” Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter.

Surveillance footage showed a person in a dark hoodie carrying a jerrycan fleeing the mosque at about 11pm local time Saturday.

The 30-year-old mosque serves as a place of worship for 15 families in Edson, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Edmonton.

Alberta’s social democratic Premier Rachel Notley called the arson an “affront to all Albertans” and she renewed her government’s commitment to “fighting racism in all its forms”.

The province’s Conservative leader Jason Kenney called it “an attack on freedom” while vowing solidarity “with our Muslim neighbours against such acts of hatred.” — AFP