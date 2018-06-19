Will Ferrell to star in Netflix's 'Eurovision' film

US actor Will Ferrell — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 19 — The actor will co-write and star in the project, reports Deadline.

The story will centre on the popular, campy, long-running international Eurovision song contest. The Eurovision contest began in Switzerland in 1956, with seven West European nations participating, and in 2018, it's up to 43 countries, including Israel and Australia. Celine Dion and Abba are among past winners who went on to become worldwide musical icons.

Ferrell (Elf, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby) will co-write the script along with Andrew Steele, a longtime Ferrell collaborator, creative director of the Funny or Die website, and former Saturday Night Live head writer.

Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce the film, with Adam McKay as executive producer.

Ferrell will next be seen on the big screen in Holmes and Watson, a comic take on Arthur Conan Doyle's detective series. — AFP-Relaxnews