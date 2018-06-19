Heather Graham, Sophie Nélisse to lead 'The Rest of Us'

Actress Heather Graham — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 19 — The Austin Powers and Bobby actress, Heather Graham, is one of four to topline family houseshare comedy drama The Rest of Us.

The first feature-length film from Lost Generation producer Aisling Chin-Yee has announced its quartet of leads as it begins production in Toronto.

US actress Heather Graham, who broke through in the late 1990s with Austin Powers and Boogie Nights, will play a single mother who, living with her daughter, makes room in her home for the wife and daughter of her ex-husband.

Canadian-born Sophie Nelisse of The Book Thief and Pawn Sacrifice plays Graham's daughter, while South Africa's Jodi Balfour (Bomb Girls) and Canada's Abigail Pniowsky of Channel Zero play the other mother-daughter pairing.

Alanna Francis was a 2016 Academy Nicholl Fellowship quarterfinalist with her script for the film, reports Variety, and the project will be the first feature from Canadian female-driven production company Babe Nation, which previously backed web series Ghost BFF. — AFP-Relaxnews