How to follow The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018

Eleven Madison Park. — AFP pic

BILBAO, July 19 — Tonight, some of the world’s top chefs and restaurateurs will gather in Bilbao, Spain to hear where they place on The 2018 World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, one of the most influential rankings in the industry.

This year, the one to beat is New York’s Eleven Madison Park, which was crowned the world’s best dining destination 2017.

Immediately following the win, as if to tease New Yorkers and the world’s jet-setting gourmands, the restaurant closed for renovations and re-opened six months later to a wait list that filled up the reservation books for months to come.

Ahead of the gala event, the winners ranked 51-100 were released last week. At the awards, British chef Clare Smyth will accept her award for World’s Best Female Chef; Peru’s Gaston Acurio will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award; and California’s SingleThread will accept their award for One to Watch 2018.

The gala event will be livestreamed here beginning at 8:45pm local time.

Winners are also announced in real time on Twitter @TheWorlds50Best.

Here are the top 10 restaurants 2017 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurant Awards:

1. Eleven Madison Park, New York

2. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

3. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

4. Mirazur, Menton, France

5. Central, Lima, Peru

6. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain

7. Gaggan, Bangkok

8. Maido, Lima, Peru

9. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

10. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria. — AFP-Relaxnews