Five hurt in Malmo shooting, no terrorist link

Police stand next to a cordon after a shooting on a street in central Malmo, Sweden June 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

MALMO, July 19 — Five people were hurt in a shooting in the centre of the southern Swedish city of Malmo yesterday, police said, ruling out a terrorist link.

“The state of the victims is not yet known,” Malmo police said in a statement.

A police spokesman told AFP that the possibility of a terrorist link to the attack had been discounted.

According to the Aftonbladet daily, the victims were attacked as they left an internet cafe in the middle of the town.

Witness were quoted as saying that at least one attacker was armed with an automatic weapon.

The police refused to comment on the identity of the possible attacker or attackers.

They also declined to give any detail of the victims although reports said several of them were well known to the police. — AFP