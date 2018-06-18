Wall Street tumbles as US-China trade spat escalates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 18 — The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 200 points today and the other major indexes were lower, as China’s retaliatory action against tariffs imposed by the United States reignited fears of a possible trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

Global financial markets have struggled since February in the face of signs that Washington and Beijing were headed toward a trade war after several rounds of negotiations failed to resolve US complaints over Chinese industrial policy, market access and a US$375 billion (RM1.4 trillion) trade gap.

Boeing, the single largest US exporter to China, slipped 0.8 per cent, while construction equipment maker Caterpillar fell 1.3 per cent.

“The trade war is definitely on the front burner right now, and will continue to be in the absence of news catalysts and unless something substantially changes,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist, B. Riley FBR in New York.

Investors are also assessing the impact of tightening monetary policy by central banks after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rate last week and the European Central Bank said it planned to end its bond-purchase program at year-end.

Oil prices, which were lower in early global trading, steadied ahead of an OPEC meeting where top suppliers are expected to agree to increase global crude supply.

At 9.43am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 238.78 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 24,851.7, the S&P 500 was down 20.53 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 2,759.13 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 57.84 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 7,688.53.

JD.Com’s US-listed shares were up 2.5 per cent after Alphabet’s Google invested US$550 million in the Chinese e-commerce powerhouse.

Biotechnology firm China Biologic rose 23.3 per cent after Chinese investment giant CITIC Capital Holdings offered to buy it in a deal valuing the company at US$3.65 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE for a 2.92-to-1 ratio on the downside, and for a 2.78-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 index showed 2 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 16 new lows. — Reuters