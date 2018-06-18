'Bad Education': Allison Janney joins Hugh Jackman

Allison Janney will star alongside Hugh Jackman in 'Bad Education'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 18 — Famed for her turns as C. J. Cregg in The West Wing and the mother of an Olympic ice skater in I, Tonya, Allison Janney is joining the cast of school drama Bad Education.

Based on the true life experiences of screenwriter Mike Makowsky, Bad Education will star Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney as two school district officials living the high life by siphoning money from public funds.

Janney will play a school district business manager who partners with a superintendent to ensure they can embezzle from school budgets without getting caught.

Makowsky pulled from his own high school experiences in order to write the movie’s script, so says Deadline, so things might not play out according to the two officials’ plans.

Allison Janney goes into the September 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards show as a seven-time winner—four times with The West Wing, once after guesting on Masters of Sex, and twice through her next regular TV role on Mom.

She won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her performance as LaVona, the abusive mother of Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding in 2017 biographical film “I, Tonya.”

Hugh Jackman comes to the “Bad Education” project having retired from the “X-Men” movies with 2017’s “Logan.”

Later the same year he led musical drama “The Greatest Showman.”

Corey Finley is to helm, having made his directorial debut with the Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy and Anton Yelchin 2017 comedic crime drama Thoroughbreds. — AFP-Relaxnews