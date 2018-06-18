Alain Ducasse to open chocolate shop across the pond

French chef Alain Ducasse's new boutique will sell handcrafted chocolates.― AFP pic

PARIS, June 18 — Chef Alain Ducasse has announced plans to open a chocolate boutique in London this fall.

After opening his first bean-to-bar chocolaterie in Paris in 2013, Ducasse is set to open a boutique in the British capital at Coal Drops Yard, a new shopping destination in the heart of King’s Cross opening this fall.

The retail area spans 100,000 square feet and will feature shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

At Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse in Paris, beans are roasted on-site, before being melted, tempered and handcrafted into bars, pralines, ganaches and spreads.

The London boutique will sell chocolates that have been handcrafted in Paris.

Other food options at Coal Drops Yard will include wildly popular Indian restaurant Dishoom, Granary Square Brasserie and ice creamery Ruby Violet. — AFP-Relaxnews