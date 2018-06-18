Sungai Tua assemblyman Amiruddin Shari new Selangor MB?

Sungai Tua assemblyman Amiruddin Shari is very likely expected to fill the post of Selangor mentri besar. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KLANG, June 18 — The speculation on who will succeed Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as Selangor mentri besar was almost answered when Sungai Tua assemblyman, Amiruddin Shari is very likely expected to fill that important post.

Amiruddin, 38, was seen coming out of the Istana Alam Shah here after he was believed to have attended a full rehearsal of the swearing-in ceremony of the mentri besar at about 6.30pm today.

However efforts by Bernama to get comments from Amiruddin were futile when he did not stop his vehicle but instead waved to a group of reporters waiting outside the compound of the palace.

Earlier Amiruddin, who attended Mohamed Azmin’s farewell ceremony at the State Secretariat Building here, was seen in a hurry to leave the event.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, relinquished his post as mentri besar after he was appointed as Economic Affairs Minister by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Amiruddin, when contacted, declined to confirm the rumours that he would be appointed as mentri besar and asked all parties to wait for the swearing-in ceremony which would be held tomorrow.

“I will confirm (candidate for mentri besar) tomorrow,” he said.

Amiruddin is the state Sports and Youth Generation Empowerment, Entrepreneurial Development, Traditional Villages and Rural Development Committee chairman.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also the PKR deputy president, today confirmed presenting one name from that party as a candidate for the new Selangor mentri besar’s post to Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah for his consent.

Apart from Amiruddin, another candidate being mentioned as being appointed to the mentri besar’s post is Ijok assemblyman, Dr Idris Ahmad. — Bernama