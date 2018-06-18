Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Boyata to replace injured Kompany for Belgium opener

Published 39 minutes ago on 18 June 2018

Belgium’s Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard and Dedryck Boyata before the World Cup Group G – Belgium vs Panama – match in Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia — June 18, 2018. — Reuters pic
Belgium’s Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard and Dedryck Boyata before the World Cup Group G – Belgium vs Panama – match in Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia — June 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

SOCHI (Russia), June 18 — Dedryck Boyata will replace the injured Vincent Kompany at the heart of the Belgium defence for their Group G opener against Panama today.

With Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen injured, Boyata was chosen to start in a talent-packed side that includes Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.

Panama, who are playing their first ever World Cup match, start with a 4-1-4-1 formation with 37-year old striker Blas Perez, who scored the goal that secured their qualification, leading the line up front.

England and Tunisia are also in Group G and play each other later today. — Reuters

Related Articles

In Sports

Up Next

Loading...