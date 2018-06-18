Boyata to replace injured Kompany for Belgium opener

Belgium’s Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard and Dedryck Boyata before the World Cup Group G – Belgium vs Panama – match in Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia — June 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

SOCHI (Russia), June 18 — Dedryck Boyata will replace the injured Vincent Kompany at the heart of the Belgium defence for their Group G opener against Panama today.

With Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen injured, Boyata was chosen to start in a talent-packed side that includes Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.

Panama, who are playing their first ever World Cup match, start with a 4-1-4-1 formation with 37-year old striker Blas Perez, who scored the goal that secured their qualification, leading the line up front.

England and Tunisia are also in Group G and play each other later today. — Reuters