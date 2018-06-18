Evening traffic slow on most major highways

File picture shows traffic along the North-South Expressway heading northbound towards Ipoh's Jelapang toll June 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Traffic flow at all major highways was reported to be slow as of 9pm, as more people returned to the capital after the end of public holidays in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic was slow from Ipoh to Simpang Pulai, Taiping to Bukit Berapit and from Gua Tempurung to Sungkai, following an increase in the number of vehicles on the road since this afternoon.

“Traffic from the southern region heading towards the capital is also slow moving, particularly from Pedas Linggi to Seremban, from the Tangkak Rest and Service (R&R) area to Ayer Keroh and from the Ayer Keroh R&R to Simpang Ampat,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic flow was reported to be slow but smooth at the Gombak toll plaza and Bentong toll plaza in the direction of Lentang.

Motorists can get the latest traffic information by calling the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and check twitter on www.twitter.com/plustrafik or call the LLM line at 1800-88-7752, as well as its twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama