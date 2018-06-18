Altantuya’s father meeting AG tomorrow, wants to reopen murder probe

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh (pictured) announced that Dr Shaariibuu Setev was scheduled to meet the Attorney-General in Putrajaya. — File pcture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Altantuya Shaariibuu’s father will meet the Attorney-General tomorrow to discuss possibly reopening investigations into the murder of the Mongolian model.

Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh from the DAP announced in a press statement that Dr Shaariibuu Setev was currently in Kuala Lumpur and scheduled to meet Attorney-General Tommy Thomas in Putrajaya tomorrow afternoon.

Former police commandos Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri were convicted of murdering Altantuya in 2006.

Sirul is currently held at an immigration detention centre in Sydney after he absconded to Australia.

He reportedly claimed recently that he never confessed to the murder and said he would not name the parties who allegedly directed the killing.

In 2009, Sirul and Azilah, formerly with the police’s Special Action Unit (UTK), were found guilty of murdering Altantuya in Mukim Bukit Raja in Klang between 10pm on October 19, 2006 and 1am on October 20, 2006.

During the course of their trial, it was revealed that the Mongolian model was shot and her body blown up with explosives in a jungle clearing on the night of October 19.

The Court of Appeal acquitted the duo on August 23, 2013, but the Federal Court had on January 13, 2015 unanimously reversed their acquittal and restored the court order for their mandatory death sentence.