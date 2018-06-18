PPBM to hold annual general assembly on Dec 16

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will convene its annual general assembly on December 16. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will convene its annual general assembly on December 16.

Bersatu secretary general Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh said it would commence with the branch meeting from September 1 to September 15, and to be followed by the divisional conference from September 30 until October 14.

“The conference’s guideline and timeline can be referred to in a circular that has been distributed to all state party leaders for circulation and notification at all levels,” he said in a statement here today.

The venue of the annual general assembly would be informed later, he said.

Shahruddin said the supreme council meeting on May 26 had agreed with the setting up of Bersatu branches, Bersatu Srikandi branches and Bersatu Pemuda branches in all 137 registered with the Registrar of Societies in accordance to its party constitution. — Bernama