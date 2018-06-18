Lindelof misses Sweden v South Korea match

Sweden’s defender Victor Lindelof (right) and midfielder Albin Ekdal attend a training session on June 14, 2018 at Spartak stadium in Gelendzhik, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. — AFP pic

NIZHNIY NOVGOROD (Russia), June 18 — Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was missing from the Swedish starting line-up for the Group F match against South Korea today, apparently because of illness.

Lindelof was not even on the bench and remained in the team’s hotel, according to Swedish media.

There was no further word on his condition. The 23-year-old was marked as “absent” on the official team lists.

His omission is a surprise as coach Janne Andersson had said 24 hours earlier that he had a full squad to select from.

The minor reshuffle meant Leeds defender Pontus Jansson was called into the team.

The teams are in the same group as world champions Germany, who lost their opener to Mexico yesterday.

South Korea (4-3-3)

Jo Hyeon-woo, Yong Lee, Park Joo-ho, Kim Young-gwon, Jang Hyun-soo, Koo Ja-cheol, Ki Sung-yueng (capt), Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min, Kim Shin-wook, Hwang Hee-chan

Coach: Shin Tae-yong (KOR)

Sweden (4-4-2)

Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Andreas Granqvist (capt), Ludwig Augustinsson, Pontus Jansson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen

Coach: Janne Andersson (SWE)

Referee: Joel Aguilar (SLV)

