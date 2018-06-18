Policeman killed, wife, son injured in road crash at Seremban

SEREMBAN, June 18 — A policeman was killed and his wife and teenage son injuried when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with another at the 15km stretch of the Jalan Seremban-Tampin near here today.

Sergeant-Major Mohd Nor Abd Rashid, 59, died on the spot in the 7.30am crash. He sustained chest and internal injuries.

Wife, Siti Rahja Ujang, 56, and the couple’s son, Muhammad Aiman Mohd Nor, 18, who sustained head and body injuries were warded at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital. Their condition has been described as stable.

Rembau police chief, DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said Mohd Nor, from the Rembau police headquarters’ Narcotics CID, wife and son were heading to Seremban in a Proton Saga FLX car when it collided with a Nissan Almera car driven by a man.

The driver of the other car escaped unhurt.

Anuar Bakri said the body was sent to the Tampin Hospital. — Bernama