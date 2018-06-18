Police aware Najib holidaying with family in Langkawi

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrive during the gala dinner marking Asean’s 50th anniversary in Manila November 12, 2017. — Reuters

ALOR SETAR, June 18 — The Kedah police said today they were aware that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and several of their family members are on holiday in Langkawi.

Kedah Police chief Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim, when contacted by Bernama, said security officers were with Najib, Rosmah and the family members.

“We know that they are on holiday in Langkawi, that they have come with their family members. We also know that Najib is playing golf and meeting his friends in Umno including the former Kedah mentri besar (Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah).

“I know all these because I make it a point to know what goes on in my area (Kedah) of jurisdiction,” he said.

Zainal Abidin was asked to comment on a viral social media message that Najib and Rosmah allegedly intended to go from Langkawi to Myanmar and then to China and finally to Kazakhstan, the country of their daughter’s in-laws, after they were seen arriving on the legendary resort island with 30 pieces of luggage.

Najib, who is under investigation over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) issue and several other related cases, has been prohibited from leaving the country following the Barisan Nasional defeat in the general election on May 9.

Zainal Abidin advised the public to stop speculating and making wild accusations that the former prime minister and his wife were planning to go abroad, saying that the circulation of false information could cause tension among the people.

It is learned that Najib, Rosmah and 13 family members are on holiday for three days on the island.

Langkawi Umno Division chief Datuk Nawawi Ahmad, when contacted by Bernama yesterday, said Najib and his family flew into Langkawi at about 8pm yesterday.

He said he and several Umno divisional leaders welcomed the former prime minister at the airport. — Bernama