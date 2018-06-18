Negri Sembilan should resolve water supply disruption first before offering free water, says SAMM coordinator

SAMM coordinator Eddy Noor Reduan said Negri Sembilan state government must resolve problems related to water supply disruption before accepting the Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (Sains)’ offer to provide free water. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The Negri Sembilan state government must resolve problems related to water supply disruption before accepting the Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (Sains)’ offer to provide free water.

State branch of the Malaysian Youth Solidarity Movement (SAMM) coordinator Eddy Noor Reduan said Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun should first resolve the problem of water supply disruption, especially during the festive season and school holidays as well as for those who live in the rural areas.

He said providing free water should be assessed in terms of capability of a state, as it was not promised by Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) in its manifesto in the recent 14th General Election.

“It is more preferable if the mentri besar is to focus on solving the water problem that has never been resolved by the previous government,” he said in a statement here today.

The media previously reported Sains director Wan Rasdi Wan Ismail as saying the company would adhere to any instructions from the state government to provide free water.

However, Aminuddin said the state did not have such plans (to provide free water) and neither did Negri Sembilan PH promised to give free water in its election manifesto. — Bernama