Umno to announce final candidate list on Wednesday

Umno chief secretary of division Datuk Norazuwan Aziz draws candidates’ roll numbers for the party elections at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Umno will only announce its final candidates list for the party elections on Wednesday, said the party’s chief secretary of division Datuk Norazuwan Aziz.

Speaking to reporters after announcing the names and roll numbers of the candidates, Norazuwan said the delay was necessary in order to conduct background checks on any Supreme Council candidate.

“According to Umno’s constitution, a Supreme Council member must have held a Supreme Council position or has held responsibilities as a committee member at the division level.

“We also need a couple of days to conduct a background check and see if the candidates are not on the insolvency list,” said Norazuwan.

The final list will be uploaded on Umno’s website along with a press release.

In total, roughly 23,000 Umno members will be contesting at various levels from the branches, up to the division, various wings and finally the Supreme Council.

Norazuwan also said there are currently 615 candidates vying for the party’s central leadership posts, with seven battling for the president’s seat.

The new faces fighting for the party’s president post include Rosile Saat, Bandar Tun Razak’s committee member Mohamed Iqbal Maricair, Rahmat Azim Abdul Aziz and Iskandar Puteri member Mohd Yusof Musa @ Jamaludin.

The rest are current acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Khairy Jamaluddin and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

The Women’s wing will see Datuk Noraini Ahmad, Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun and Tan Sri Siti Zaharah Sulaiman fighting for the post.

The Youth wing will see nine candidates in the race for its top position including fugitive Jamal Md Yunos, although he was not present during the announcement today.

Norazuwan said Jamal is free to contest for the position unless he has been convicted.

The party’s Puteri Umno wing will be a straight fight between Zahida Zarik Khan and Noor Hazreena Mohd Hashim.