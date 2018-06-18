Peng Soon-Liu Ying clinch second title this season

Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying have won the US Open Badminton Championships in California, June 17, 2018. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — National top mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying bagged their second title this season after winning the US Open Badminton Championships in California, United States yesterday (Monday in Malaysia).

The fifth seeded pair stunned fourth seeds, Marvin Emil Seidel-Linda Efler of Germany, 21-19 and 21-15 in just 38 minutes in the match held at Fullerton Titan Gym, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website, www.bwfbadminton.com.

For the record, Peng Soon-Liu Ying had won the Thailand Masters in January but had to settle as runners-up in the Australian Open last month.

Meanwhile, world badminton powerhouse China secured three titles — women’s singles and doubles and also the men’s doubles events.

Former 2012 London Olympics gold medallist, Li Xuerui slogged for a 24-26, 21-15 and 21-11 victory over top seed, Zhang Beiwen of the United States in the women’s singles while Tang Jinhua-Yu Xiaohan dislodged Kim Hye Jeong-Kim So Yeong of South Korea, 18-21, 21-13 and 21-15 in the women’s doubles.

Ou Xuanyi-Ren Xiangyu defeated Kang Min Hyuk-Kim Won Ho of South Korea, 16-21, 21-16 and 21-17 in the men’s doubles.

South Korean shuttler, Lee Dong Keun won the men’s singles title by overpowering the sixth seed, Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands,14-21, 21-17 and 21-16. — Bernama