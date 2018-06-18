Najib wants continued suspension of palm oil export tax

Datuk Seri Najib Razak urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government today to suspend export tax on palm oil until the end of the year, or until prices and market demand recover. — Picture by Aznuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government today to suspend export tax on palm oil until the end of the year, or until prices and market demand recover.

Najib, who is Pekan MP, said many of his constituents who are Felda smallholders and small farmers have expressed their concern about the European Union’s (EU) decision to increase curbs on palm oil imports from Malaysia and the possibility that China, which was Malaysia’s second biggest palm oil importer last year, may reduce its palm oil purchases after the 14th general election.

“The previous (Barisan Nasional) government had suspended this tax for the first four months of the year to ensure that the income of small farmers is not affected and to ensure that the Malaysian palm oil market continues to be competitive internationally,” Najib said on his Facebook page, referring to the export tax on palm oil.

He pointed out that the price of raw palm oil fell last Thursday for the ninth consecutive day to the current RM2,300 per tonne, while Malaysia’s palm oil exports for the first 10 days of June fell 20 per cent compared to last year.

The Pekan MP attributed this to the government’s 5 per cent tax on palm oil exports and cited market analysts as saying that the tax was one of the main factors behind the drop in demand and price.

“On behalf of small farmers in Pekan and all smallholders in Malaysia, I urge the Pakatan government to suspend this export tax until the end of the year, or at least until prices and market demand recover.

“The new government also cannot keep silent with the European Union’s decision last Friday to reduce and stop palm oil imports to end the use of palm oil in transport fuels from 2030,” Najib said.

International newswire Reuters recently reported that EU negotiators have decided to phase out the use of palm oil in transport fuels from 2030.

A 2015 study funded by the EU reportedly found that palm oil and soybean oil produced the most indirect greenhouse gas emissions due to deforestation and drainage of peatlands.

Reuters reported that half of EU’s palm oil imports is used for biodiesel.