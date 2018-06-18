Syed Saddiq lodges a report to MACC against party mate over Ramadan bazaar scandal

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman arrives at Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya to lodge a report about the Ramadan bazaar controversy on June 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 18 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is lodging a report with the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against a fellow party member over alleged abuse of political position over several Ramadan bazaar lots recently.

“If wrongdoings were found committed by me or him, then it would only suffice that action be taken against me by the party and MACC as this is a serious issue,” he told reporters when he arrived at the MACC Putrajaya Headquarters around 5.10pm to lodge the report.

It was reported that Syed Saddiq had alleged that PPBM Youth Bukit Bintang division chief Mohd Noorhisyam Abd Karim who was implicated in the scandal has also lodged a police report earlier today.

“I want to ensure the police and MACC particularly to investigate the matter and take swift actions, regardless of who will be found guilty at the conclusion of the probe,” Syed Saddiq said.

He said he extended an invitation to the graftbusters to investigate the scandal but failed to receive any official statement, prompting him to lodge an official report.

MORE TO COME