Nicholas Tse: I used to discuss script while playing games

Tse talked about his love for arcade gaming. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

HONG KONG, June 18 – Nicholas Tse recently revealed that he was so into arcade games in the past, he even discussed movie roles while playing them.

As reported on Singtao Daily, the Hong Kong star recently spoke about his love of games on his show, Chef Nic, saying that he loved hanging out at video game arcades in Sham Shui Po and Wan Chai back when he was a teenager, and would continue doing so into his early 20s.

"At the time, I was already in showbiz," he added.

Nic shared that the funniest instance of his game addiction was when Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Jing would find him at the arcade to discuss scripts with him.

"The one place I would visit the most was the one across the street from The Emperor Hotel in Wan Chai. I would play football games, and Wong Jing would come looking for me, put a bag of game cards on the machine and we would talk about the project while playing the game. My eyes never left the monitor and my hands kept pressing the controls," he said. — Cinema Online