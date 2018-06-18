All Terengganu assemblymen to receive development allocation, says MB

Terengganu MB Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said all state assemblymen would be provided development allocation for their respective constituencies. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 18 — The Terengganu government today gave its assurance that all state assemblymen, including from Barisan Nasional (BN), would be provided development allocation for their respective constituencies.

Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the allocation would be given based on the needs of the respective constituencies.

“No state constituency wil be left out and it will be given based on needs,” he told reporters after attending an Aidilfitri open house in the Ladang state constituency here. Also present was Ladang assemblyman Datuk Tengku Hassan Tengku Omar.

Prior to this, Ahmad Samsuri said the state government was being forced to cut back on allocation and would give priority to PAS assemblymen as the allocation for the BN elected representatives for this year had been exhausted just in four months by April this year.

Meanwhile, he welcomed the RM100,000 allocation announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently for opposition Members of Parliament.

“It’s a positive stand by the Pakatan Harapan government,” he added. — Bernama