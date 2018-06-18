Perak to review 2018 Sukma target of 70 gold medals

Perak State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman, Howard Lee Chuan How wanted to review the state’s 2018 Sukma gold medal target. — File picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, June 18 — The target of 70 gold medals for Perak in the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) needed to be reviewed, says State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman, Howard Lee Chuan How.

Lee said based on the meeting with at least 22 team coaches and managers of Perak contingent, the target was found to be not realistic for Perak.

“In the spirit of transparency and openness, I have to be frank with Perakians on the target of 70 gold medals which would be reviewed and there may be a slight drop,” he said in a media conference here today.

Lee said the new gold target would be announced after he had met with all Perak team coaches and managers in the state contingent.

However he said Perak’s desire to become the overall champions for the first time remained unchanged.

“I will comment in detail after meeting all teams as it is not fair for me to reveal before target without meeting the teams.

“But we will continue to fight towards claiming the overall championship...this has not changed, just the target for gold medals change slightly,” he said.

In another development, Lee said any problems relating to Sukma venues would be settled before the official opening ceremony of the biennial meet.

“We are facing problems at several venues among them, the gymnasium, football pitch and lawn bowls court but we have alternative plans and we are confident of resolving the problems before Sept 12,” he said.

A total of 427 gold medals will be up for grabs at the 2018 Sukma in 29 sports at 39 venues in 12 districts in Perak.

The championship involved 11,000 athletes and officers from 14 contingents nationwide from Sept 12 to 22. — Bernama