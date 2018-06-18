PBB Youth deputy: Multi-racial party needs to have good foundation

PBB Youth deputy chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman was asked to comment on the proposal by PRS president Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing on the need to establish a single multi-racial party in Sarawak. — Picture by Kamles Kumar

KUCHING, June 18 — The proposal to form a single multi-racial party in Sarawak should start with a good foundation, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth deputy chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

He said PBB Youth had received proposals that focused on the good of the state and community but the journey to set up a single multi-racial party in Sarawak should start from each component party itself.

“LIke PBB, we have a very solid foundation and very open in accepting anyone to join PBB and we have the foundation and culture to resolve problems very well among PBB if we face any crisis or issue.

“So that is the foundation that we need to consolidate first in a component party. As such we hope component parties reinforce their party with this foundation first so as to move forward regardless of its ability to form a multi-racial party or a coalition,” he said when met by reporters at his Aidilfitri Open house here today.

Fazzrudin, who is also Tupong assemblyman, was asked to comment on the proposal by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing on the need to establish a single multi-racial party in Sarawak.

In a press conference after chairing the PRS supreme council meeting here yesterday, Masing also wanted the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) not to be only dominated by a certain party.

PRS is one of the four former Barisan Nasional component parties besides PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), which severed ties cemented since 1973 to form the new coalition, GPS. — Bernama