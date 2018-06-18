UAE hopes UN can convince Yemen’s Houthis to cede Hodeidah, says official

Violence has continued to escalate in Syria. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, June 18 — The United Arab Emirates hopes that the UN special envoy to Yemen can convince the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to cede control of the main port city of Hodeidah, a senior official said today.

“We are still counting on the UN attempt to pull a rabbit out of a hat,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters in Dubai, warning the Houthis that their days in Hodeidah “are numbered”.

UN enovy Martin Griffiths arrived in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa on Saturday as a Saudi-led coalition battled to take over Hodeidah in an offensive the United Nations says could trigger a famine imperiling millions of life. — Reuters