MazdaSports Academy debuts on high note

A Mazda car at the Time Trial Challenge in MAEPS, Serdang. — Pix by Mazda

PETALING JAYA, June 18 — The first-ever MazdaSports Academy ownership experience debuted two Saturdays ago on June 9 at MAEPS, Serdang.

The response was so overwhelming that Mazda had to extend the programme for an additional day on Sunday, June 10 reflecting MazdaSports Division’s determination to enhance Mazda owners’ driving experience. Happy Mazda owners with their certificates of accomplishment.

Although a majority of the 40 excited owners were from the Klang Valley, a number of them travelled from Malacca, Johor and as far as Terengganu to experience Jinba Ittai, the Japanese philosophy of oneness.

Helping Mazda drivers discover their own driving potential, owners took part in a Time Trial Challenge where they were tested on agility after a day experiencing the dynamic driving practical course.

Upon completing the challenges, Mazda drivers were presented with a certificate of accomplishment.

MazdaSports Division announced that it will be designing more advanced driving programmes that are model specific or by categories based on vehicle drivetrain, powertrain and dimensions.

Programmes are currently being tailored for the Mazda SUV range and iconic roadster MX-5.

The MazdaSports Division was established in 2016.