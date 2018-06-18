Save us from pirates, celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa pleads with Putrajaya

Celebrity entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, the face behind the family-owned fashion empire built on stylish headscarves, called on the government today to intervene and protect local businesses from counterfeiters.

The founder of NH Prima Sdn Berhad, the company behind Naelofar Hijab, said she suggested to the Council of Eminent Persons to rope in the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to shut down the social media accounts of pirates, which are the channels through which they operate and flood the market with counterfeits.

“It is very costly for us to overcome the counterfeit goods problem in terms of our operational expenses even though we worked together with the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism and the Customs Department.

“So we suggested to the council to formulate a plan as a measure against counterfeiters selling fake goods by shutting down their social media accounts immediately after a report is lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission,” she told reporters after the closed door meeting with the council at Ilham Tower here.

Her peer and founder of FashionValet the website that carries top Asian luxe goods, Datin Vivy Sofinas Yusof echoed Neelofa’s call to regulate the cyber market.

“For retailers like myself, we are struck by counterfeits produced in Vietnam and China that has affected genuine local entrepreneurs.

“We want to know what can be done or what can the Customs Department do because anyone can bring in counterfeits these days,” Vivy said.

Neelofa also suggested the government make it easier for start-ups by setting up a one-stop business facilitator.

“For example, food entrepreneurs have to engage the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and the Health Ministry as both issues different certificates on food products.

“I hope there is a centralised department whereby the application of such certificates can be completed in one location,” she said.

Both Neelofa and Vivy urged the Pakatan Harapan government to support local entrepreneurs and the e-commerce industry to propel them to greater heights internationally.

“As for FashionValet, there is a lack of talents in the technology sector and these talents are vital to the sustainability of e-commerce,” Vivy said.

Neelofa said she hoped the government would take into consideration of making life more simple for aspiring local entrepreneurs from today’s meeting.

“I hope the council would be able to bring local entrepreneurship to the global market and we are voicing out these issues that has been persistent for the past decade,” Neelofa said.